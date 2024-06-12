UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 2.9% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.15. 3,517,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,672,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

UiPath Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last ninety days. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

