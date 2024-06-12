Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $60.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

