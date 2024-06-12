True Wealth Design LLC Trims Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

AVES traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,779. The company has a market cap of $467.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.