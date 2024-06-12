True Wealth Design LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 121,123 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 167,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 86,678 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 416,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 70,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 191,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSI stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $434.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

