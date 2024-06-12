True Wealth Design LLC Sells 169 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

True Wealth Design LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.89. 474,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,504. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

