True Wealth Design LLC Sells 153 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

True Wealth Design LLC decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. 387,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,168. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

