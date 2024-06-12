True Wealth Design LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.96. 2,287,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,768. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

