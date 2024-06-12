True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 5,152 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,418,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,737. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

