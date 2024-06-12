True Wealth Design LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,843. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

