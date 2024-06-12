True Wealth Design LLC Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,077 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of HP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,736. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Report on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.