Troluce Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,407 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality accounts for about 0.4% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Target Hospitality worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,284,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of TH stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 1,738,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,854. The stock has a market cap of $764.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

