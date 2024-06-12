Toncoin Price Up 0.8% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.36 or 0.00010742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and $406.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,534.28 or 1.00004417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00088874 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,507,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,483,173.052133 with 2,431,762,340.109399 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.03136887 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $236,451,785.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

