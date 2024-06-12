TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $53.65 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,838 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,647,000. ANSYS comprises 2.2% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of ANSYS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.13. The stock had a trading volume of 581,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

