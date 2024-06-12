thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €4.23 ($4.54) and last traded at €4.27 ($4.59). 5,533,076 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.41 ($4.74).

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.78 and its 200-day moving average is €5.33.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

