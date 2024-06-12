Threshold (T) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.54 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $290.18 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02966947 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,915,907.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

