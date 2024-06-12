Threshold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.42 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $302.74 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.32 or 0.99980550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00089197 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02910907 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,307,786.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

