Third Point LLC Lowers Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Third Point LLC cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 3.2% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 0.54% of Ferguson worth $210,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Ferguson by 2,291.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

