The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up 0.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,893,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 454,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 334,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 278.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 313,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

MOS traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

