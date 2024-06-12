The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Declares $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $13.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.86. 27,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

