The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 272,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,990. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

