The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 272,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,990. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
