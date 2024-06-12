TFG Asset Management GP Ltd Has $868,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 0.2% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 20.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,355,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 92,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TECK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. 1,465,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,780. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

