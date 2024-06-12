Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TNYA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $289.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.53. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

