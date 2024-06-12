Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $9.16 on Wednesday, reaching $397.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,183. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

