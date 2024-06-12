TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in TechTarget by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 213,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,024 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $904.46 million, a PE ratio of -126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.09. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

