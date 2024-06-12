TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) Insider Philip (Phil) Norman Sells 667,579 Shares

TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Norman sold 667,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55), for a total value of A$552,755.41 ($366,063.19).
Philip (Phil) Norman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Philip (Phil) Norman sold 50,000 shares of TASK Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$41,000.00 ($27,152.32).
- On Friday, June 7th, Philip (Phil) Norman sold 942,555 shares of TASK Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total value of A$773,837.66 ($512,475.27).
TASK Group Price Performance
About TASK Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TASK Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for TASK Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TASK Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.