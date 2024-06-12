TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) Insider Philip (Phil) Norman Sells 667,579 Shares

TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Norman sold 667,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55), for a total value of A$552,755.41 ($366,063.19).

Philip (Phil) Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Philip (Phil) Norman sold 50,000 shares of TASK Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$41,000.00 ($27,152.32).

On Friday, June 7th, Philip (Phil) Norman sold 942,555 shares of TASK Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total value of A$773,837.66 ($512,475.27).

TASK Group Price Performance

About TASK Group

TASK Group Holdings Limited develops and deploys cloud-based transactional management and mobile customer engagement solutions primarily for the hospitality sector. The company operates in two segments, Customer Relationship Management and Point of Sale. It offers cloud-based customer management and analytics solutions that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time using connected devices under the Plexure brand; and cloud based single source POS solutions under the TASK brand.

