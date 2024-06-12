Syverson Strege & Co Purchases Shares of 40,440 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,923.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 95,847 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 136,434 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

