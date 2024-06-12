Syverson Strege & Co Purchases 2,565 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 123,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,195. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

