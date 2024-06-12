Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 113.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,144.27 or 0.99927855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012486 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00089304 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035901 USD and is up 49.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

