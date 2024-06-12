StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 113100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
StrikePoint Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$10.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
