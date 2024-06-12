Strike (STRK) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $9.39 or 0.00013467 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $47.37 million and $2.08 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Strike

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,042,576 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

