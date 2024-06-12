STP Self Reported Market Cap Tops $92.61 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. STP has a total market cap of $92.61 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.32 or 0.99980550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00089197 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04751573 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,514,124.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

