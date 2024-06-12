StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 2.0 %

INUV opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

