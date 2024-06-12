STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.60.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $225.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
