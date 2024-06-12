Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of SPLP opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10,209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

