Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SPLP opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10,209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.