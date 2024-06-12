Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $112.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $81.48. Approximately 1,753,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,238,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 2,071,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

