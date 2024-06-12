Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.10

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.10 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 749.24 ($9.54), with a volume of 6531322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.05 ($9.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 800 ($10.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.55) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.11).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Activity at Standard Chartered

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 841.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 728.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 668.70.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.34), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($337,233.67). 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.