STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Up 8.6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.16 and last traded at $42.05. Approximately 369,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 656,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 0.65.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 179,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 121.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 90,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

