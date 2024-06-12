SOLVE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $125,462.29 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $125,462.29 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

