Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises about 1.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 354.2% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 824,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 643,142 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $30,572,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 474,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $25,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

NYSE:SQM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

