Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. 78,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

