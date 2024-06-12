SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.99

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.99 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 3053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.01.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.57.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

