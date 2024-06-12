Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 22,132 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 2,648,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,616. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.