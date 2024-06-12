Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SAMG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.
Insider Activity
In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
