Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Insider Activity

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long bought 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

