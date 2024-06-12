Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

View Our Latest Report on SIG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.