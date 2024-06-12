Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 81.3%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 221,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,473. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.0847 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

