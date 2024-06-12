Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Decreases By 83.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. 250,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,317. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

