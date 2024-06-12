Short Interest in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Grows By 332.3%

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 332.3% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CaliberCos Price Performance

CWD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,427. CaliberCos has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CaliberCos will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CaliberCos

About CaliberCos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CaliberCos Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

