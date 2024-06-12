Short Interest in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Grows By 332.3%

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 332.3% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CWD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,427. CaliberCos has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CaliberCos will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
