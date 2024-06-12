Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Increases By 240.6%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the May 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Calbee Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBCFF remained flat at $22.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. Calbee has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

