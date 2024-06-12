Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Increases By 240.6%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the May 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Calbee Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBCFF remained flat at $22.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. Calbee has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.
Calbee Company Profile
