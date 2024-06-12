Short Interest in BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Expands By 233.3%

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BB Liquidating Stock Performance

Shares of BLIAQ remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,858. BB Liquidating has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

