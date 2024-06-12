Short Interest in BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Expands By 233.3%

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BB Liquidating Stock Performance
Shares of BLIAQ remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,858. BB Liquidating has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About BB Liquidating
