Shariaportfolio Inc. Has $513,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shariaportfolio Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,520 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after buying an additional 2,583,128 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOG stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.56. 18,572,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,420,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $151.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.